HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 82 additional cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Also in the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported 58 additional cases and Elk County reported 12.
Cambria County reported 169 new cases and two more deaths, Blair County reported 90 cases and three more deaths, and Centre County reported 11 additional cases and nine more deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair – 4,412 cases and 66 deaths
- Cambria — 4,706 cases and 64 deaths
- Centre — 6,398 cases and 57 deaths
- Clearfield — 1,775 cases and 13 deaths
- Elk — 557 cases and 6 deaths
- Jefferson — 849 cases and 6 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 5,676 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 367,140.
There are 4,631 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 970 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,200 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20 stood at 11.7%.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 375,888 with 32,853 positive cases. There were 38,752 test results reported to the department through Nov. 30.
As of Nov. 30, there were 180 new deaths reported for a total of 10,563 deaths attributed to COVID-19.