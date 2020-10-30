HARRISBURG — Clearfield County increased its positive COVID-19 cases by eight on Friday, as reported by the state Department of Health.
Centre and Cambria counties each added 42 more cases, while Blair County added 38. Elk County gained 10 new cases and Jefferson County added five cases.
Centre County also reported another death — bringing the total to 17.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 1,306 cases and 31 deaths
- Cambria — 1,165 cases and 9 deaths
- Centre — 4,226 cases and 17 deaths
- Clearfield — 488 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk – 177 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 202 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were a total of 2,641 additional positive cases of COVID-19, which includes 2,416 new one-day positive cases and another 225 cases from previous days and reported today, bringing the statewide total to 205,517. Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29 is 249,105 with 14,516 positive cases. There were 39,851 test results reported to the department through Oct. 29.
There are 8,784 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported.