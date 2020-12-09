HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported an additional 55 cases and Elk County reported 26. There were two more deaths reported in the tri-county region also — Clearfield and Elk counties each reported one additional death.
Neighboring Cambria County reported 153 new cases, Blair County reported 136, and Centre County reported 100. Cambria County reported seven more deaths, Centre County reported four more deaths and Blair County reported two more deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 5,423 cases and 94 deaths
- Cambria — 6,278 cases and 116 deaths
- Centre — 7,076 cases and 85 deaths
- Clearfield — 2,420 cases and 23 deaths
- Elk — 746 cases and 9 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,243 cases and 9 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 8,703 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 445,317.
There are 5,561 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,160 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,300 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27 stood at 14.4%.
As of Dec. 8, there were 220 new deaths reported for a total of 11,762 deaths attributed to COVID-19.