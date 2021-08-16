HARRISBURG — Clearfield County on Monday added 78 more cases of COVID-19 and one additional coronavirus-related death since last Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Elk County added 14 new cases and Jefferson County added 32. There were no additional deaths reported in those counties.
Blair County added 71 new cases and two deaths, Cambria County added 54 new cases, and Centre County added 78 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair - 13,725 total cases and 346 deaths
- Cambria - 15,101 total cases and 442 deaths
- Centre - 17,294 total cases and 229 deaths
- Clearfield - 8,935 total cases and 160 deaths
- Elk - 2,928 total cases and 41 deaths
- Jefferson - 3,426 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 5,951 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,251,965.
There are 1,115 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 301 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 6. is 6.0%.
Between Friday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 15, there were nine new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,966 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the federal Center for Disease Control, as of Aug. 15, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 64.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.