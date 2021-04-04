HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 73 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 43 cases on Saturday and 30 on Sunday — as well as one additional death on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County added 26 cases over the weekend and Jefferson County added 12 cases.
Blair County added 85 new cases, Centre County added 165 new cases, and Cambria County added 101 new cases in that time period.
The following total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,281 cases and 314 deaths
- Cambria —12,426 cases and 406 deaths
- Centre — 14,848 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,349 cases and 130 deaths
- Elk — 2,602 cases and 37 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,010 cases and 91 deaths
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of Saturday, April 3, that there were 5,343 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and 3,933 cases on Sunday, April 4, bringing the statewide total to 1,042,682.
There are 2,202 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 432 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 stood at 9.4%.
As of Friday, April 2, there were 40 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, and on Saturday, April 3, there were seven deaths for a total of 25,195 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for special initiatives and efforts to vaccinate vulnerable groups. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.
Vaccine highlights
According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, April 3, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 33.5% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 12th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, April 3, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
Vaccine providers have administered 5,526,752 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, April 3.
- 1,960,809 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of close to 89,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
- 1,733,367 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
- 3,694,176 people have received at least their first dose.
This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3:
- 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
- 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.
To date, we have administered 5,526,752 doses total through April 3:
- First/single doses: 3,694,176 administered
- Second doses: 1,832,576 administered.