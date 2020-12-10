HARRISBURG — Of the state’s 11,972 additional cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday, Clearfield County reported 70 of them.
Clearfield County also reported two additional deaths on Thursday.
Jefferson County reported 35 new cases; Elk County reported 21 cases and one additional death.
Neighboring Blair County reported 175 new cases and three deaths, Cambria County reported 126 new cases and six deaths, and Centre County reported 78 new cases and five deaths.
The total number of positive cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 5,598 cases and 97 deaths
- Cambria — 6,404 cases and 122 deaths
- Centre — 7,154 cases and 90 deaths
- Clearfield — 2,490 cases and 25 deaths
- Elk— 767 cases and 10 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,278 cases and 9 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 11,972 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 457,289.
There are 5,852 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,191 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,400 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27 stood at 14.4%.
As of Dec. 9, there were 248 new deaths reported for a total of 12,010 deaths attributed to COVID-19.