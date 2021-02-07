HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.
There were 42 cases reported on Saturday, Feb. 6 and 23 on Sunday, Feb. 7. There were also six deaths reported — five on Saturday and one on Sunday.
Neighboring Jefferson County reported 19 cases and two deaths over the weekend, and Elk County reported 14 cases.
Blair County reported 61 cases and six deaths; Cambria County reported 70 cases and three deaths; Centre County reported 247 cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair —10,194 cases and 275 deaths
- Cambria —11,032 cases and 372 deaths
- Centre — 11,869 cases and 201 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,813 cases and 110 deaths
- Elk — 2,199 cases and 34 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,640 cases and 80 deaths
DOH on Sunday confirmed there were 3,930 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, Feb. 6 and 4,717 cases on Sunday, Feb. 7, bringing the statewide total to 870,321.
There are 2,913 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 592 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,000 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22 stood at 9.3%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, there were 157 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry reported, and 71 reported on Saturday, Feb. 6 for a total of 22,467 deaths attributed to COVID-19.