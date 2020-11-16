HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 63 additional cases of COVID-19 in a two-day period, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County reported 30 new cases on Sunday and 33 on Monday. Jefferson County reported 36 on Sunday and 19 on Monday, and Elk County reported eight new cases on Sunday and 25 on Monday.
Cambria County reported 204 in the two-day span, Blair reported 174, and Centre reported 134.
Additionally, Cambria reported two more deaths and one more death was reported in Centre County.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair – 2,598 cases and 41 deaths
- Cambria – 2,261 cases and 23 deaths
- Centre — 5,178 cases and 24 deaths
- Clearfield — 841 cases and 8 deaths
- Elk — 368 cases and 3 deaths
- Jefferson — 434 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 4,476 new cases, in addition to 5,199 new cases reported Sunday for a two-day total of 9,675 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 269,613.
There are 2,440 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 531 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 6 -12 stood at 9.6%.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 366,285 with 35,355 positive cases. There were 43,106 test results reported to the department through Nov. 13 and 60,982 test results reported to the department through Nov. 14.
As of Nov. 14, there were 38 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m., Nov. 15, there were 13 new deaths reported for a total of 9,325 deaths attributed to COVID-19.