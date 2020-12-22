HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 60 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday along with two additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Also in the tri-county region, Elk County reported 40 new cases, and Jefferson Count reported 37 new cases and one death.
Blair County reported 86 more cases and five deaths, Cambria County reported 66 more cases and 10 deaths, and Centre County reported 36 more cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 7,172 cases and 150 deaths
- Cambria — 8,131cases and 211 deaths
- Centre — 8,369 cases and 125 deaths
- Clearfield — 3,341 cases and 34 deaths
- Elk — 1,131 cases and 13 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,686 cases and 27 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 7,962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 571,551.
There are 6,090 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,217 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,500 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec. 11 stood at 15.8%.
As of Dec. 21, there were 231 new deaths reported for a total of 14,212 deaths attributed to COVID-19.