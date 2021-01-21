HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as two additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported 28 cases and one death, and Elk County reported 14 cases and one additional death.
Centre County reported 51 cases and four deaths, Cambria County reported 49 cases and seven deaths, and Blair County reported 48 cases and one death..
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,518 cases and 224 deaths
- Cambria — 10,342 cases and 353 deaths
- Centre — 10,408 cases and 179 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,272 cases and 80 deaths
- Elk — 2,010 cases and 30 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,359 cases and 66 deaths
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday confirmed there were 5,664 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 788,834.
There are 4,882 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 889 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,500 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 8 stood at 12.7%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, there were 260 new deaths reported for a total of 20,128 deaths attributed to COVID-19.