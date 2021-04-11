HARRISBURG — Coronavirus positivity continues to rise in the region despite numerous people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in recent weeks.
Clearfield County added 56 new cases over the weekend.
Neighboring Elk County added 12 new cases and Jefferson County added 14 new cases.
There were no deaths reported in the tri-county region.
Blair County added 110 new cases, Centre County added 150 new cases, and Cambria County added 163 new cases and two deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,569 cases and 315 deaths
- Cambria —12,709 cases and 409 deaths
- Centre — 15,286 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,582 cases and 130 deaths
- Elk — 2,683 cases and 37 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,074 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Saturday confirmed there were 4,882 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and 3,362 new cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,072,336.
There are 2,460 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 516 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,900 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 stood at 9.4%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 9 there were 40 new deaths and on Saturday, April 10 there were three new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,405 deaths attributed to COVID-19.