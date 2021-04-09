HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added an additional 52 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as reported by the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 20 new cases and Jefferson County reported 16 cases.
Cambria County added 81 new cases and the lone area death. Centre and Blair counties added 77 and 50 new cases, respectively.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,459 cases and 315 deaths
- Cambria — 12,627 cases and 407 deaths
- Centre — 15,136 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,526 cases and 130 deaths
- Elk — 2,671 cases and 37 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,060 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 5,048 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,064,092.
There are 2,451 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 517 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,000 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 stood at 9.4%.
As of 11:59 p.m., April 8, there were 35 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,362 deaths attributed to COVID-19