HARRISBURG — The state is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Clearfield County reported 51 new cases over the weekend along with two additional deaths — the highest number of any county.
Elk County added 25 new cases and Jefferson County added six new cases.
Blair County reported 26 additional cases, Centre County added 146 new cases over the weekend and Cambria County added 31 new cases and on additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,911 cases and 309 deaths
- Cambria — 12,059 cases and 402 deaths
- Centre — 13,895 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,833 cases and 124 deaths
- Elk — 2,427 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,903 cases and 90 deaths
DOH confirmed as of Saturday there were 4,213 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and 2,342 new cases on Sunday, March 21, bringing the statewide total to 986,857.
There are 1,554 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 320 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Both of those numbers increased since Friday.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 stood at 5.7%.
As of Friday, March 19, there were 33 new deaths and Saturday, March 20, there were 14 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,788 deaths attributed to COVID-19.