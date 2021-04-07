HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 50 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Elk County added 16 new cases and Jefferson County added nine.
Blair County added 33 new cases, Cambria County added 37 and Centre County added 78.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and the surrounding areas are included below.
- BLAIR — 11,389 cases and 315 deaths
- CAMBRIA — 12,510 cases and 406 deaths
- CENTRE — 15,003 cases and 213 deaths
- CLEARFIELD — 7,445 cases and 130 deaths
- ELK — 2,628 cases and 37 deaths
- JEFFERSON — 3,032 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 4,643 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,054,298.
There are 2,384 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 446 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,100 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 stood at 9.4%.
As of April 6, there were 48 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,285 deaths attributed to COVID-19.