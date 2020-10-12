HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health released a two-day COVID-19 report on Monday, which reported five new cases in Clearfield County on Sunday and Monday.
In the two-day span, Centre County reported 112 new cases, Blair reported 47, Cambria reported 10, Jefferson reported 6, and Elk County reported 3.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 905 cases and 23 deaths
- Cambria —755 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 3,515 cases and 13 deaths
- Clearfield — 368 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 85 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 137 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 1,088 new cases, in addition to 1,166 new cases reported on Sunday, Oct. 11 for a two-day total of 2,254 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 173,304. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 5 and Oct. 11 is 239,484 with 9,117 positive cases. There were 23,061 test results reported to the department through Oct. 11. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There were six new deaths reported Sunday and 18 new deaths reported for Monday for a total of 8,368 deaths attributed to COVID-19.