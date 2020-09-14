HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 15 additional cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported 102 additional cases while Blair County reported 15. Also in the area, Cambria County reported seven new cases as well as its seventh virus-related death.
Elk and Jefferson counties did not report any new cases.
DOH is no longer providing updates on Sundays. The numbers released on Monday included two days of reporting — Sunday and Monday.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 532 cases and 13 deaths
- Cambria — 525 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 1,237 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 286 cases and 1 death
- Elk — 66 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 101 cases and 2 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 638 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 13 and 620 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 14, bringing the statewide total to 145,063. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Philadelphia cases are not included in Monday’s statewide total because of reporting delays by Philadelphia County. Two-day totals for Philadelphia County will be included in Tuesday’s data release.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 7 and Sept. 13 is 158,712 with 5,127 positive cases. There were 20,221 test results reported to the department through Sept. 13. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There were no new deaths reported Sunday and seven new deaths reported for Monday for a total of 7,869 deaths attributed to COVID-19.