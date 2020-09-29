HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported five additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health. Neighboring Elk and Jefferson counties did not have any new cases.
Centre County reported an increase of 103 new cases, Blair reported 16, and Cambria reported six.
The total number of cases reported in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 705 cases and 18 deaths
- Cambria — 585 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 2,667 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 329 cases and 5 deaths
- Elk — 73 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 112 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 988 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 157,814. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28 is 190,042 with 6,014 positive cases. There were 23,040 test results reported to the department through Sept. 28. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 8,123 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported.