HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 31 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday — and one additional coronavirus-related death, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county region, Elk County reported nine cases over the weekend while Jefferson County reported 11.
Centre County reported an increase of 138 new cases and two deaths. Blair County reported 110 cases, and Cambria County reported 91 cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 12,312 cases and 319 deaths
- Cambria — 13,477 cases and 415 deaths
- Centre — 16,130 cases and 219 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,038 cases and 135 deaths
- Elk — 2,780 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,188 cases and 95 deaths
DOH on Saturday confirmed there were 4,164 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and 3,162 new cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,134,176.
There are 2,561 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 544 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average continues to increase, but it is still below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 16 decreased to 8.6 percent.
As of April 23, there were 45 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, and five new deaths reported on April 24, reported for a total of 25,988 deaths attributed to COVID-19.