HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday a well as one more death, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 15 new cases and Jefferson County reported 14 new cases and one death.
Centre County reported 77 more cases and three deaths, Blair County reported 32 cases and one death, and Cambria County reported 28 cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,817 cases and 241 deaths
- Cambria — 10,664 cases and 361 deaths
- Centre — 10,925 cases and 191 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,485 cases and 95 deaths
- Elk — 2,103 cases and 33 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,479 cases and 73 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 6,036 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 824,405. Note that case counts on Thursday include backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers. 1,214 of Thursday’s newly identified cases had their specimens collected over a week ago.DOH will continue to report on backlogged data from urgent care centers over the next few days.
There are 3,768 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 759 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,000 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 15 stood at 10.5%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, there were 198 new deaths reported for a total of 21,303 deaths attributed to COVID-19.