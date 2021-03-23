HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 45 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one additional death, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported 16 new cases and one death; Elk County reported 10 new cases.
Centre County reported 66 new cases, Cambria County reported 28 new cases, and Blair County reported 22 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,941 cases and 310 deaths
- Cambria — 12,086 cases and 402 deaths
- Centre — 13,975 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,894 cases and 125 deaths
- Elk — 2,446 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,922 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 3,515 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 991,950.
There are 1,577 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 335 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the decrease in hospitalized patients has stalled.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 stood at 6.5%.
As of March 22, there were 39 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,828 deaths attributed to COVID-19.