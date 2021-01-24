HARRISBURG — Clearfield County had 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 15 cases on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health. Clearfield County also reported four additional coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend.
Jefferson County reported 38 new cases over the weekend and zero deaths, while Elk County reported 27 cases and one death in the same time period.
Centre County reported 121 new cases and four deaths, Blair County reported 95 cases and seven deaths, and Cambria County reported 90 cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,673 cases and 235 deaths
- Cambria — 10,501 cases and 355 deaths
- Centre — 10,572 cases and 185 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,350 cases and 88 deaths
- Elk — 2,058 cases and 31 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,415 cases and 69 deaths
DOH on Saturday confirmed that there were 5,785 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and 3,976 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 803,933.
There are 3,910 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 790 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Seventy-nine percent of the state’s total cases are considered to be recovered.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,400 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 15 decreased to 10.5% over last week.
As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, Jan. 22, there were 205 new deaths reported, and on Saturday, Jan. 23 there were 83 deaths, for a total of 20,609 deaths attributed to COVID-19.