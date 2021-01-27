HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 43 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and four additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Jeffeson County reported 21 cases and one death; Elk County reported 21 cases and one death.
Centre County reported 124 new cases and two deaths, Cambria County reported 49 cases and two deaths, and Blair County reported 43 cases and two deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,785 cases and 240 deaths
- Cambria — 10,636 cases and 360 deaths
- Centre — 10,848 cases and 188 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,438 cases and 94 deaths
- Elk — 2,088 cases and 33 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,465 cases and 72 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 5,874 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 818,369.
There are 3,790 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 760 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,000 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 15 stood at 10.5%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, there were 222 new deaths reported for a total of 21,105 deaths attributed to COVID-19.