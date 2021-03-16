HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one additional coronavirus-related death, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported nine cases and Elk County reported six. There were no deaths reported in either county.
Centre County reported 64 more cases and no deaths; Cambria County reported 23 cases and one death; Blair County reported 15 cases and two deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,830 cases and 307
- Cambria — 11,981 cases and 403 deaths
- Centre — 13,485 cases and 214 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,681 cases and 122 deaths
- Elk — 2,376 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,869 cases and 90 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 3,119 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 970,717.
There are 1,450 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 286 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 stood at 5.7%.
As of March 15, there were 65 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,652 deaths attributed to COVID-19.