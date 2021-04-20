HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported an increase of 41 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state department of health.
Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported nine new cases and Elk County reported dix. There were no deaths reported in the tri-county region.
Cambria County reported an increase of 78 new cases and two deaths. Blair County reported 52 new cases and one death. Centre County reported 35 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair – 12,009 cases and 319 deaths
- Cambria — 13,212 cases and 414 deaths
- Centre — 15,779 cases and 216 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,895 cases and 133 deaths
- Elk — 2,749 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,164 cases and 94 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 4,577 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,113,868.
There are 2,705 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 561 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,600 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 9 stood at 9.6%.
As of April 19, there were 77 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,767 deaths attributed to COVID-19.