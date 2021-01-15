HARRISBURG — Clearfield County is now over 5,000 positive COVID-19 cases with an increase of 40 new cases and two deaths, as reported by the state Department of Health on Friday.
Cambria County saw an increase of 101 new cases and 10 deaths while Elk County added 99 cases and no deaths. Blair County reported 89 new cases and five deaths. Centre County gained 37 new cases and one death and Jefferson County added 22 cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,182 cases and 206 deaths
- Cambria — 9,986 cases and 322 deaths
- Centre — 10,041 cases and 167 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,016 cases and 64 deaths
- Elk — 1,884 cases and 27 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,228 cases and 58 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 6,047 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 754,611.
There are 4,980 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,013 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,000 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 1 stood at 14.4%.
As of Jan. 14, there were 215 new deaths reported for a total of 18,957 deaths attributed to COVID-19.