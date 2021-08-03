HARRISBURG — Clearfield County’s COVID-19 total case count has increased by 40 in a week’s time, according to the state Department of Health.
In the same time period, Elk County added 10 new cases and Jefferson County added five.
There were no additional coronavirus-related deaths reported in the region.
Neighboring Blair County added 31 new cases, Cambria County added 57, and Centre County added 61.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –13,588 total cases and 344 deaths
- Cambria –14,957 total cases 441 deaths
- Centre –17,091 total cases and 228 deaths
- Clearfield –8,757 total cases and 156 deaths
- Elk –2,893 total cases 41 deaths
- Jefferson –3,359 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 1,442 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,228,961.
There are 563 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 110 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 stood at 3.9%.
As of Aug. 2, there were 11 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,868 deaths attributed to COVID-19.