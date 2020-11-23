HARRISBURG — There were 4,762 new cases of COVID-19 added to the state total on Monday according to the Department of Health. Of those cases, 40 were reported in Clearfield County.
Jefferson County added 28 cases while Elk County added 13.
Cambria County reported 156 new cases and one death. Blair County reported 87 new cases and one death, and Centre County reported 47 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 3,440 cases and 53 deaths
- Cambria — 3,359 cases and 41 deaths
- Centre — 5,765 cases and 35 deaths
- Clearfield — 1,246 cases and 10 deaths
- Elk — 442 cases and 3 deaths
- Jefferson — 589 cases and 5 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 4,762 new cases added on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 314,401.
There are 3,379 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 775 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,100 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 13 stood at 11.1%.
As of Nov. 22, there were 28 new deaths reported for a total of 9,870 deaths attributed to COVID-19.