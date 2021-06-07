HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday according to the state Department of Health.
Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Elk County added one new cases and Jefferson County did not report any cases. There were no deaths reported in any of the three counties.
Blair County reported no new cases, Cambria County reported five new cases. Centre County reported one new case. There were no deaths reported in those counties.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 13,480 total cases and 339 deaths
- Cambria — 14,696 total cases and 434 deaths
- Centre — 16,876 total cases and 224 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,617 total cases and 148 deaths
- Elk — 2,866 total cases and 40 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,336 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 297 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,205,989.
There are 767 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 180 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28 stood at 2.9%.
As of June 6, there were six deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,360 deaths attributed to COVID-19.