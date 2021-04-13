HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as coronavirus cases continued to surge throughout the commonwealth.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed there were 6,638 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,082,062.
Jefferson County added 17 new cases and one death, while Elk County added 12 new cases and one death.
Cambria County added 104 new cases and one death, Blair County added 85 new cases and two deaths, and Centre County added 64 new cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,658 total cases and 317 deaths
- Cambria — 12,829 total cases and 410 deaths
- Centre — 15,381 total cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,645 total cases and 130 deaths
- Elk — 2,699 total cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,094 total cases and 92 deaths
There are 2,474 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 534 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,800 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2 stood at 9.5%.
As of April 12, there were 66 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,472 deaths attributed to COVID-19.