HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 as well as two more deaths on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Also in the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported nine new cases and two deaths, and Elk County reported six new cases.
Centre County reported an increase of 82 new cases and two deaths, Blair County reported 64 cases and two deaths, and Cambria County reported 24 cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,078 cases and 259 deaths
- Cambria —10,890 cases and 366 deaths
- Centre —11,512 cases and 195 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,712 cases and 104 deaths
- Elk — 2,165 cases and 33 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,564 cases and 77 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 3,128 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 853,616.
There are 3,281 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 669 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,400 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22 stood at 9.3%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, there were 143 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 21,955 deaths attributed to COVID-19.