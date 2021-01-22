HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 35 new positive COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
Cambria and Blair counties reported 69 and 60 new cases, respectively, with Blair County reporting four more deaths and Cambria County adding one death.
Centre County reported 43 new cases and two deaths. Elk County reported 21 cases and no deaths while Jefferson County added 18 new cases and three deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,578 cases and 228 deaths
- Cambria — 10,411 cases and 354 deaths
- Centre — 10,451 cases and 181 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,307 cases and 84 deaths
- Elk — 2,031 cases and 30 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,377 cases and 69 deaths
DOH on Friday confirmed there were 5,338 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 794,172.
There are 4,758 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 851 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,500 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 8 stood at 12.7%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, there were 193 new deaths reported for a total of 20,321 deaths attributed to COVID-19.