HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 24 cases on Saturday and nine on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health. There were no deaths reported.
In the tri-county area, Elk County reported three new cases over the weekend and one additional death. Jefferson County reported nine cases.
Blair County reported an increase of 73 new cases and three deaths, Cambria County reported 71 cases and one death, and Centre County reported 54 additional cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 12,899 cases and 329 deaths
- Cambria — 14,074 cases and 421 deaths
- Centre — 16,578 cases and 220 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,360 cases and 142 deaths
- Elk — 2,826 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,248 cases and 97 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 2,610 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and 1,376 reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,173,664.
There are 1,924 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 427 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 30 stood at 6.6%.
As of May 7, there were 38 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, and 11 reported on May 8, for a total of 26,543 deaths attributed to COVID-19.