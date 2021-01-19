HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 32 additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 36 additional cases and Jefferson County reported 18 more cases and one death.
Cambria County reported 73 more cases and six deaths, Centre County reported 67 cases and two deaths, and Blair County reported 40 cases and two deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,414 cases and 216 deaths
- Cambria — 10,214 cases and 340 deaths
- Centre — 10,302 cases and 173 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,168 cases and 76 deaths
- Elk — 1,983 cases and 27 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,312 cases and 63 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 5,341 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 777,186.
There are 4,582 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 950 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 8 stood at 12.7%.
As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, there were 77 new deaths reported for a total of 19,467 deaths attributed to COVID-19.