HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 32 additional cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported 10 additional cases and one death, while Elk County reported six new cases and no deaths.
Centre County reported 73 more cases and no deaths; Cambria County reported 33 new cases and two deaths; Blair County reported 13 new cases and three deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,430 cases and 290 deaths
- Cambria — 11,390 cases and 386 deaths
- Centre — 12,394 cases and 206 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,070 cases and 112 deaths
- Elk — 2,273 cases and 35 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,721 cases and 84 deaths
DOH on Wedneday confirmed there were 3,413 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 902,650.
There are 2,356 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 491 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,300 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 5 stood at 8.0%.
As of Feb. 16, there were 193 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,319 deaths attributed to COVID-19.