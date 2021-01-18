HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 32 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday as well as four additional deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported 22 more cases and one death, while Elk County reported nine new cases and no deaths.
Blair County reported 52 cases and two deaths, Cambria County reported 33 cases and three deaths, and Centre County reported 53 cases and no deaths.
The total number of cases for Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,374 cases and 214 deaths
- Cambria — 10,141 cases and 334 deaths
- Centre — 10,235 cases and 171 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,136 cases and 74 deaths
- Elk — 1,947 cases and 27 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,294 cases and 62 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 4,045 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 771,845.
There are 4,614 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 945 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,800 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 8 stood at 12.7%.
As of Jan. 16, there were 122 new deaths and as of Jan. 17 there were 80 new deaths reported, for a total of 19,390 deaths attributed to COVID-19.