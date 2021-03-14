HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 31 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported four new cases and Elk County reported two new cases.
There were no deaths reported in the tri-county region.
Centre County reported an increase of 48 new cases and one death, Cambria County reported 36 new cases and two deaths, and Blair County reported 15 new cases.
DOH did not supply a report on Sunday in time for publication.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and the surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,801 cases and 305 deaths
- Cambria — 11,950 cases and 402 deaths
- Centre — 13,351 cases and 214 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,612 cases and 121 deaths
- Elk — 2,366 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,856 cases and 90 deaths
DOH on Saturday confirmed there were 2,840 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 964,296.
There are 1,463 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 313 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 stood at 5.7%.
As of March 12, there were 43 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,573 deaths attributed to COVID-19.