HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no related deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 13 cases and one death, and Jefferson County reported 11 cases and zero deaths.
Cambria County reported an increase of 53 new cases and one death; Centre County reported 43 new cases and two deaths, and Blair County reported 20 new cases and four deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,292 cases and 283 deaths
- Cambria — 11,179 cases and 376 deaths
- Centre — 12,000 cases and 202 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,885 cases and 110 deaths
- Elk — 2,233 cases and 34 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,665 cases and 82 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 3,378 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 880,291.
There are 2,890 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 574 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,800 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 29 stood at at 8.6%.
As of Feb. 9, there were 125 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,745 deaths attributed to COVID-19.