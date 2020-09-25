HARRISBURG — Clearfield County tacked on three more additional positive COVID-19 cases, as reported by the state Department of Health.
Centre County reported 29 new cases, Blair County gained 17 cases and Elk County reported one more case.
Cambria and Jefferson counties reported no new cases.
The number of total cases for Clearfield County and neighboring areas are listed below:
- Blair — 648 cases and 16 deaths
- Cambria — 560 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 2,231 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 317 cases and 3 deaths
- Elk — 72 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 111 cases and 3 deaths
DOH confirmed Friday there were 806 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 154,203. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between Sept. 18-24 is 184,083 with 5,474 positive cases. There were 28,701 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Sept. 24. These results represent the total number of tests administered.
There are 8,081 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of two new deaths reported.