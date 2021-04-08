HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 23 cases and Jefferson County reported 12. There were no deaths reported in the Progressland region.
Centre County reported an increase of 56 new cases, Cambria County reported 36, and Blair reported 20.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,409 cases and 315 deaths
- Cambria — 12,546 cases and 406 deaths
- Centre — 15,059 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,474 cases and 130
- Elk — 2,651 cases and 37 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,044 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 4,746 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,059,044.
There are 2,425 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 484 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,000 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26 stood at 9.4%.
As of April 7, there were 42 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,327 deaths attributed to COVID-19.