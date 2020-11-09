HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 28 new cases of COVID-19 over the past two days, according to the state Department of Health.
DOH does not issue reports on Sunday. The Monday report includes Sunday and Monday cases.
In the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported 22 additional cases and Elk County reported 11.
Neighboring Blair County had the highest number at 137 new cases, Cambria County reported 98 and Centre County reported 74.
The number of total cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 1,953 cases and 35 deaths
- Cambria — 1,633 cases and 13 deaths
- Centre — 4,679 cases and 22 deaths
- Clearfield — 614 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 273 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 309 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 3,402 new cases, in addition to 2,909 new cases reported Sunday, Nov. 8 for a two-day total of 6,311 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 234,296.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 329,072 with 20,958 positive cases. There were 40,108 test results reported to the department through Nov. 7 and 38,284 test results reported to the department through 10 Nov. 8.
As of Saturday Nov. 8, there were five new deaths and as of Sunday, Nov. 9, there were four new deaths reported, for a total of 9,024 deaths attributed to COVID-19.