HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and the only coronavirus-related death in the region, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported 15 new cases and Elk County reported six.
Cambria County reported an increase of 61 cases, Centre County reported 50 cases and Blair County also reported 50 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,708 cases and 317 deaths
- Cambria — 12,890 cases and 410 deaths
- Centre — 15,531 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,673 cases and 131 deaths
- Elk — 2,705 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,109 cases and 92 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 5,730 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,087,792. A new lab began submitting data to the department yesterday. A total of 1,101 positive antigen test results that were collected more than three days ago and ranging back to mid-January, were uploaded. Eighty-five percent of these newly identified cases are in Allegheny County.
There are 2,541 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 530 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2 stood at 9.5%.
As of April 13, there were 50 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,522 deaths attributed to COVID-19.