HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 26 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Also in the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported six additional cases and one death, while Elk County reported four new cases.
Centre reported an increase of 43 new cases, Cambria County reported 18 new cases and one death, and Blair County reported 11 new cases and one death
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
Blair — 10,547 cases and 296 deaths
Cambria — 11,602 cases and 389 deaths
Centre — 12,753 cases and 208 deaths
Clearfield — 6,195 cases and 114 deaths
Elk — 2,308 cases and 35 deaths
Jefferson — 2,774 cases and 87 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 2,786 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 920,634.
There are 1,963 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 418 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. There was no change in the data since yesterday. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 12 stood at 6.5%.
As of Feb. 23, there were 76 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,787 deaths attributed to COVID-19.