HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 18 new cases and Jefferson County reported 15. Neither county reported any coronavirus-related deaths.
Centre County reported 89 new cases, Blair County reported 28 new cases and one death, and Cambria County reported 19 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,969 cases and 31 deaths
- Cambria —12,105 cases and 402 deaths
- Centre — 14,064 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,920 cases and 126 deaths
- Elk — 2,464 cases and 36 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,937 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 4,667 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 999,617.
There are 1,631 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 341 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the decrease in hospitalized patients has stalled.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 12 stood at 6.5%.
As of Tuesday, March 23, there were 48 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,876 deaths attributed to COVID-19.