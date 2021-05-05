HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional coronavirus-related death, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County added two new cases and Jefferson County added seven. Neither county reported any additional deaths.
Blair County added 23 new cases and two deaths. Centre County added 40 new cases no deaths. Cambria County added 50 new cases and two additional deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 12,743 total cases and 326 deaths
- Cambria — 13,921 total cases and 420 deaths
- Centre — 16,472 total cases and 220 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,280 total cases and 141 deaths
- Elk — 2,818 total cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,226 total cases and 96 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 2,597 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,164,216
There are 2,172 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 480 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is starting to come down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 23 stood at 7.6%.
As of May 4, there were 56 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,390 deaths attributed to COVID-19.