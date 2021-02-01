HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
There were no deaths reported in any of the counties covered by The Progress.
Elk County reported 13 cases, Jefferson County reported nine, Centre County reported 43, Blair County reported 34 and Cambria County reported 19.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,967 cases and 256 deaths
- Cambria — 10,808 cases and 364 deaths
- Centre — 11,335 cases and 193 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,627 cases and 100 deaths
- Elk — 2,145 cases and 33 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,539 cases and 75 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 2,854 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 846,078.
There are 3,370 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 695 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,500 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22 stood at at 9.3%.
As of Jan. 31 there were 26 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 21,687 deaths attributed to COVID-19.