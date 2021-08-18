HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 24 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional coronavirus-related death on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County added nine new cases and Jefferson County added 10 new cases.
Blair County added nine new cases. Cambria County added 28 new cases and one additional death. Centre County added 21 new cases and one additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –13,748 total cases and 346 deaths
- Cambria –15,149 total cases and 443 deaths
- Centre –17,329 total cases and 230 deaths
- Clearfield –8,972 total cases and 162 deaths
- Elk –2,941 total cases and 41 deaths
- Jefferson –3,440 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 2,332 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,256,324.
There are 1,275 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 332 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 6 stood at 6.0%.
As of Aug. 17, there were 25 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,018 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Aug. 17, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 64.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.