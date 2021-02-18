HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 22 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elsewhere in the tri-county region, Elk County reported eight new cases and Jefferson County reported three cases. Jefferson County also reported one additional death.
Centre County reported 75 new cases, Cambria County reported 31 new cases and one death, and Blair County reported 30 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,460 cases and 290 deaths
- Cambria — 11,421 cases and 387 deaths
- Centre — 12,469 cases and 206 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,092 cases and 112 deaths
- Elk — 2,281 cases and 35 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,724 cases and 85 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 3,345 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 905,995.
There are 2,174 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 465 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,200 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 5 stood at 8.0%.
As of Feb. 17, there were 94 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,413 deaths attributed to COVID-19.