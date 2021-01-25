HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health. There were deaths reported.
Jefferson County reported 12 cases and one death. Elk County reported six cases and no deaths.
Centre County reported 83 additional cases and no deaths. Cambria County reported 55 new cases and one death. Blair County reported 45 cases and two deaths.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,718 cases and 237 deaths
- Cambria — 10,556 cases and 356 deaths
- Centre —10,655 cases and 185 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,371 cases and 88 deaths
- Elk — 2,064 cases and 31 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,427 cases and 70 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 3,976 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 807,867.
There are 3,910 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 790 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,200 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 15 stood at 10.5%.
As of Jan. 24, there were 55 new deaths reported for a total of 20,664 deaths attributed to COVID-19.