HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported 11 new cases and Elk County reported four new cases.
Centre County reported an additional 68 new cases, Cambria County reported 37 cases and Blair County reported 19.
There were no additional coronavirus-related deaths reported in the region.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 10,547 cases and 295 deaths
- Cambria — 11,584 cases and 388 deaths
- Centre — 12,710 cases and 208 deaths
- Clearfield — 6,169 cases and 114 deaths
- Elk — 2,304 cases and 35 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,768 cases and 86 deaths
DOH confirmed on Tuesday there were 2,830 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 917,848.
There are 1,963 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 418 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 12 stood at 6.5%.
As of Feb. 22, there were 97 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,711 deaths attributed to COVID-19.