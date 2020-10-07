Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Windy with rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.