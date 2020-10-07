HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported two additional cases of COVID-19 and on additional death on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
In the tri-county area, Jefferson County also reported two cases and Elk reported none.
Neighboring Cambria County reported 34 cases, Centre reported 24, and Blair reported 17.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair — 827 cases and 19 deaths
- Cambria — 701 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 3,197 cases and 11 deaths
- Clearfield — 349 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 78 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 123 cases and 3 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 1,309 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 166,552. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6 is 200,610 with 7,429 positive cases. There were 36,675 test results reported to the department through Oct. 6.
There are 8,272 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths reported.